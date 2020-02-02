State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 9,700 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,707,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,965.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

