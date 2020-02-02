STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.04 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00011804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Kyber Network, OKCoin and DDEX. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $378,614.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKCoin, DDEX, IDCM, Tokens.net and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

