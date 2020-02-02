Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Increased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $152,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

