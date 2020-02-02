Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce $142.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.52 million and the highest is $144.02 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $170.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $553.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $554.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.67 million, with estimates ranging from $560.65 million to $564.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stamps.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

STMP traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.