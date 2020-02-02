Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital cut Stagecoach Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.78 ($1.94).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SGC opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.45. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $751.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.22.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0001357 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Stagecoach Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.