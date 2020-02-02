Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

SPLK traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $155.26. 1,160,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3,148.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $19,912,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

