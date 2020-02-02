Spectrum (SPT) One Day Volume Tops $28,592.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $43,715.00 and $28,592.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00771168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006903 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033899 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.