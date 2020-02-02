Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.