SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,260,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 769,239 shares.The stock last traded at $41.82 and had previously closed at $41.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 695,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

