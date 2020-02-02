SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Cut by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000.

DIA traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.42. 4,883,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $293.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

