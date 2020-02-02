SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

JNK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

