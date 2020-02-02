Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $75.51 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

