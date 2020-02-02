Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

