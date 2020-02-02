SONO Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. SONO has a market capitalization of $11,029.00 and $388.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.01252155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00205089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

