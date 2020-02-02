Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 12,892,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

