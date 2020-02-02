Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 1,312,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

