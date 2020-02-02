Sonata Capital Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.85. 135,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.