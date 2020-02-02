Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.32. 46,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.