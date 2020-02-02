Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. 1,426,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.