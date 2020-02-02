Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives $5.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. 86 Research cut shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 153.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

