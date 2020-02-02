Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $186,956.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005412 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,395,109 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

