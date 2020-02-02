Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,823.18

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,823.18 and traded as high as $1,876.50. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,826.50, with a volume of 2,097,288 shares changing hands.

SN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,825.14 ($24.01).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

