Smead Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

