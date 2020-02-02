SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

SMBK stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

