Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC restated an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Smart Global stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

