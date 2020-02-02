SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

