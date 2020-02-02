SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $357,330.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

