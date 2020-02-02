Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 6%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s share price shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78, 148,869 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 58,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

