Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.
SLAB stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
