Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.

SLAB stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

