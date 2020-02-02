Silent Notary (SNTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,482.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a market cap of $151,283.00 and $28,482.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.