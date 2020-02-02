Sidoti Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $38.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

