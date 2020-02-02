SiaCashCoin Hits Market Cap of $67,141.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,141.00 and $182.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SiaCashCoin’s launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,085,542,638 tokens. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin

SiaCashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

