Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

SHLX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 537,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,721. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 127,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

