Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $161.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

