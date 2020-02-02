Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE SUN opened at $31.11 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

