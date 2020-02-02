Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in New America High Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New America High Income Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in New America High Income Fund by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

