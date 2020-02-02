Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 548,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

