Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

