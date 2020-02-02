SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.