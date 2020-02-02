SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

