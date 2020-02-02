SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

