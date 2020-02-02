SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,601 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $940,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

