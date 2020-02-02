SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 347.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hubbell by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.