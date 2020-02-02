SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 97,440 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,228,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 395,379 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,389,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $33.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

