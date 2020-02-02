SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 88,309 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1,290.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $33.00 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.