ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Cowen from to in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a one year low of $209.99 and a one year high of $343.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

