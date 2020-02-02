ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

