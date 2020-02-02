ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a positive rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.93.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.30. ServiceNow has a one year low of $209.99 and a one year high of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

