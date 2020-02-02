Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $319,748.00 and $2,573.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.02976905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00197676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00130373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

