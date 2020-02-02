Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $531,330.00 and $18,734.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01244878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00204460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004125 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.